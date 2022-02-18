It can happen when you’re young. It can happen when you’re old. Or it can never happen at all. We’re talking, of course, about actors getting nominated for an Academy Award. It represents an appreciation of their work, a recognition of their ability and an acknowledgement of their approach to a role that was performed with such skill it can’t go unnoticed.
Getting snubbed when it comes to Academy Award nominations can be part of the gig when making movies, but there are actors with such storied careers that you can't help but be surprised to learn they have yet to receive an Oscar nod, let alone not win. Let’s take a look at some of the notable names.
Kevin Bacon
His impressive resumé includes parts in nominated films such as “Mystic River,” “JFK,” “Apollo 13,” “A Few Good Men” and “Frost/Nixon,” as well as memorable roles in “Footloose,” “Murder in the First” and “The River Wild.” Surely, the star at the center of the six degrees of Kevin Bacon has been nominated, right? Nope!
Kurt Russell
On sheer volume alone, you’d think Russell would’ve gotten a nomination somewhere along the line: “The Hateful Eight” and “Silkwood” are some of the more high profile Oscar winners he’s been in, showcasing the duration of his career, which started in the 1960s. A steady and dependable performer, Oscar recognition has somehow eluded Russell.
Jamie Lee Curtis
“A Fish Called Wanda,” “True Lies,” Knives Out.” Like Russell, Curtis, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — both of whom were nominated for Academy Awards — is another Hollywood veteran with a roster of classic films under her belt who has no Oscar love to show for it.
Richard Gere
One of the pre-eminent leading men of his generation, Gere has starred in critical and commercial hits throughout the years, but hasn’t been nominated. That’s amazing when you consider he’s been in such Oscar favorites as “Chicago,” “Pretty Woman,” “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Unfaithful.”
Jennifer Lopez
Obscured by having become a tabloid fixture because of her personal life is the fact that J. Lo has put on some dazzling performances in her career, starting with her breakthrough role in “Selena.” She also generated Oscar buzz for 2019’s “Hustlers,” but failed to score a nomination.
John Goodman
Surely, this is a misprint, right? Nope, it’s not. Goodman, who has 11 Emmy nominations in his career — mostly for "Roseanne" — has starred in movies that have won Oscars — think “Argo” and “Monsters, Inc.” — as well as ones that have been nominated, including “Flight,” “Cars” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” and “Barton Fink.” How has he never been nominated?
Jennifer Aniston
She’ll always be known as Rachel from “Friends,” but Aniston has carved out a nice big screen career. While she’s hit paydirt with comedies, Aniston showed her range in critically-acclaimed roles in “Cake” and “The Good Girl,” but they failed to earn her any nominations.
John Cusack
Cusack has had a solid career balancing big-ticket films with independent fare. All these years later, it seems hard to believe he was snubbed for “Say Anything” while he also got plenty of love for “High Fidelity” and “Serendipity.” A dependable and likable star, he’s also starred in the highly creative “Being John Malkovich,” which garnered a trio of Oscar nods.
Cameron Diaz
Speaking of “Being John Malkovich,” Diaz received Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her part in it, as well as for her role in “Vanilla Sky.” She also received Globe nominations for “There’s Something About Mary” and “Gangs of New York.” The body of work is certainly there. She has since retired from acting, though, with her last role in 2014’s “Annie,” so who knows if she’ll get another chance to crack the Oscar code.
Dennis Quaid
Quaid made a splash in 1979’s Oscar-winning “Breaking Away” and he has since cemented his place in Hollywood, starring in movies like the “The Right Stuff” and “Traffic” — both of which won Academy Awards — as well as the Oscar-nominated “Far From Heaven” and critically acclaimed “The Rookie.” But he has not been nominated himself.
Meg Ryan
Perhaps the definitive rom-com queen of her time, Quaid’s ex-wife Ryan has not appeared in many blockbusters in recent years, but she wooed moviegoers in movies like “Sleepless in Seattle” and “When Harry Met Sally.” The Academy was not seduced by her charms, though.
Demi Moore
Emerging as a soap star before she found herself a member of the 1980s Brat Pack and a Super Bowl pitchwoman, Moore has captivated audiences for decades in movies like “A Few Good Men,” “Ghost” and “G.I. Jane,” but she has yet to hit Oscar nomination paydirt.
Bruce Willis
Willis is on equal footing with ex-wife Moore. Known primarily as an action star, he cemented himself as a legitimate Hollywood heavyweight with “Die Hard,” and would deliver celebrated performance in movies like “Pulp Fiction,” “The Sixth Sense” and “In Country.” But an Oscar nomination has yet to find him.
Jim Carrey
Many felt he deserved a nomination for “The Truman Show,” but he was passed over. He had critics raving a year later by portraying Andy Kaufman in “Man on the Moon,” but was shut out again and later enjoyed a stellar role in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” but he has yet to earn a nomination to this day. Hey, at least he made viewers laugh playing President Biden.
Steve Martin
The comedy icon has twice hosted the Oscars by himself, and once with Alec Baldwin, but he has never picked up a nomination, perhaps signaling how tough it is for comedy to get recognized by the Academy. He did get an honorary Oscar in 2013, so at least the “Parenthood” and “Roxanne” star has gotten some kudos.