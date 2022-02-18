It can happen when you’re young. It can happen when you’re old. Or it can never happen at all. We’re talking, of course, about actors getting nominated for an Academy Award. It represents an appreciation of their work, a recognition of their ability and an acknowledgement of their approach to a role that was performed with such skill it can’t go unnoticed.

Getting snubbed when it comes to Academy Award nominations can be part of the gig when making movies, but there are actors with such storied careers that you can't help but be surprised to learn they have yet to receive an Oscar nod, let alone not win. Let’s take a look at some of the notable names.

Kevin Bacon

His impressive resumé includes parts in nominated films such as “Mystic River,” “JFK,” “Apollo 13,” “A Few Good Men” and “Frost/Nixon,” as well as memorable roles in “Footloose,” “Murder in the First” and “The River Wild.” Surely, the star at the center of the six degrees of Kevin Bacon has been nominated, right? Nope!

Kevin Bacon, who won a generation of fans in "Footloose," continues to put on performances that are still celebrated today. Alamy

Kurt Russell

On sheer volume alone, you’d think Russell would’ve gotten a nomination somewhere along the line: “The Hateful Eight” and “Silkwood” are some of the more high profile Oscar winners he’s been in, showcasing the duration of his career, which started in the 1960s. A steady and dependable performer, Oscar recognition has somehow eluded Russell.

Kurt Russell, seen here 1983's "Silkwood," has enjoyed a career that has yet to be recognized with an Oscar nomination. Alamy

Jamie Lee Curtis

“A Fish Called Wanda,” “True Lies,” Knives Out.” Like Russell, Curtis, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — both of whom were nominated for Academy Awards — is another Hollywood veteran with a roster of classic films under her belt who has no Oscar love to show for it.

Kevin Kline (right) won an Oscar for his performance in "A Fish Called Wanda," while Jamie Lee Curtis (left) can chalk up the movie as another film where she was overlooked. Alamy

Richard Gere

One of the pre-eminent leading men of his generation, Gere has starred in critical and commercial hits throughout the years, but hasn’t been nominated. That’s amazing when you consider he’s been in such Oscar favorites as “Chicago,” “Pretty Woman,” “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Unfaithful.”

"Chicago" won six Oscars and was nominated for seven others, but Richard Gere was not among them, preserving his streak of failing to earn a nomination in his career. David James / AFP

Jennifer Lopez

Obscured by having become a tabloid fixture because of her personal life is the fact that J. Lo has put on some dazzling performances in her career, starting with her breakthrough role in “Selena.” She also generated Oscar buzz for 2019’s “Hustlers,” but failed to score a nomination.

As Ramona in "Hustlers," Jennifer Lopez drummed up plenty of Oscar chatter, but it didn't come to pass. Everett Collection

John Goodman

Surely, this is a misprint, right? Nope, it’s not. Goodman, who has 11 Emmy nominations in his career — mostly for "Roseanne" — has starred in movies that have won Oscars — think “Argo” and “Monsters, Inc.” — as well as ones that have been nominated, including “Flight,” “Cars” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” and “Barton Fink.” How has he never been nominated?

John Goodman (left) has been in plenty of Oscar-nominated films, including "Argo," which won best picture and netted a best supporting actor nod for Alan Arkin (right). Alamy

Jennifer Aniston

She’ll always be known as Rachel from “Friends,” but Aniston has carved out a nice big screen career. While she’s hit paydirt with comedies, Aniston showed her range in critically-acclaimed roles in “Cake” and “The Good Girl,” but they failed to earn her any nominations.

Jennifer Aniston showed a different side of herself as a discontented married woman in "The Good Girl" in 2002, the same year she won her Emmy for "Friends." Alamy

John Cusack

Cusack has had a solid career balancing big-ticket films with independent fare. All these years later, it seems hard to believe he was snubbed for “Say Anything” while he also got plenty of love for “High Fidelity” and “Serendipity.” A dependable and likable star, he’s also starred in the highly creative “Being John Malkovich,” which garnered a trio of Oscar nods.

John Cusack has had many great parts in his career, perhaps none more so than as Lloyd Dobler in "Say Anything." Alamy

Cameron Diaz

Speaking of “Being John Malkovich,” Diaz received Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her part in it, as well as for her role in “Vanilla Sky.” She also received Globe nominations for “There’s Something About Mary” and “Gangs of New York.” The body of work is certainly there. She has since retired from acting, though, with her last role in 2014’s “Annie,” so who knows if she’ll get another chance to crack the Oscar code.

Cameron Diaz has had many meaty roles, including "Gangs of New York," that have somehow failed to land her an Oscar nod. Alamy

Dennis Quaid

Quaid made a splash in 1979’s Oscar-winning “Breaking Away” and he has since cemented his place in Hollywood, starring in movies like the “The Right Stuff” and “Traffic” — both of which won Academy Awards — as well as the Oscar-nominated “Far From Heaven” and critically acclaimed “The Rookie.” But he has not been nominated himself.

"Traffic" was a hit, winning four Oscars. It's one of many celebrated films featuring Dennis Quaid. Alamy

Meg Ryan

Perhaps the definitive rom-com queen of her time, Quaid’s ex-wife Ryan has not appeared in many blockbusters in recent years, but she wooed moviegoers in movies like “Sleepless in Seattle” and “When Harry Met Sally.” The Academy was not seduced by her charms, though.

Few stars were more bankable in the late '80s and early '90s than Meg Ryan, seen here with Billy Crystal in "When Harry Met Sally." Alamy

Demi Moore

Emerging as a soap star before she found herself a member of the 1980s Brat Pack and a Super Bowl pitchwoman, Moore has captivated audiences for decades in movies like “A Few Good Men,” “Ghost” and “G.I. Jane,” but she has yet to hit Oscar nomination paydirt.

Demi Moore helped make "Ghost" a thunderous success. The movie was nominated for best picture, while Whoopi Goldberg won best supporting actress. Everett Collection

Bruce Willis

Willis is on equal footing with ex-wife Moore. Known primarily as an action star, he cemented himself as a legitimate Hollywood heavyweight with “Die Hard,” and would deliver celebrated performance in movies like “Pulp Fiction,” “The Sixth Sense” and “In Country.” But an Oscar nomination has yet to find him.

Bruce Willis (right) helped redefine the action genre with "Die Hard," but he was also in "The Sixth Sense." Haley Joel Osment (left) and Toni Collette were nominated for their performances in the movie, which also earned a best picture nomination, but Willis was not. Alamy

Jim Carrey

Many felt he deserved a nomination for “The Truman Show,” but he was passed over. He had critics raving a year later by portraying Andy Kaufman in “Man on the Moon,” but was shut out again and later enjoyed a stellar role in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” but he has yet to earn a nomination to this day. Hey, at least he made viewers laugh playing President Biden.

Arriving on the scene as an energetic and physical comic actor, Jim Carrey showed how versatile he can be with critically-acclaimed performance in movies like "Man on the Moon," in which he played Andy Kaufman. Many people felt he should been nominated for an Oscar. Alamy

Steve Martin

The comedy icon has twice hosted the Oscars by himself, and once with Alec Baldwin, but he has never picked up a nomination, perhaps signaling how tough it is for comedy to get recognized by the Academy. He did get an honorary Oscar in 2013, so at least the “Parenthood” and “Roxanne” star has gotten some kudos.