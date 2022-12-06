In ‘Spoiler Alert’ exclusive clip, Smurfs are an ingredient for romance

Nothing says romance like the Smurfs — err, OK, not really. That only happens in film "Spoiler Alert."

In an exclusive clip given to TODAY.com, see how this rom-com managed to make the Smurfs a part of a love story.

The film starring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge opened in theaters Dec. 2 and tells the true love story between Michael Ausiello, an entertainment journalist and founder of TVLine, and his husband Kit Cowen, who is diagnosed with cancer.

In the clip, Kit is visiting Michael's apartment for the first time after many delays and excuses.

"Before we go in, I want to remind you that your friends said that they really like me," Michael says when they finally get to the entryway.

"Oh, Jesus, just open the door," Kit responds, clearly fed up.

Michael puts the key in the lock and looks over his shoulder one last time to say, "I mean, I'm just a person."

Kit sighs and says, "Come on."

They walk in, at last, and Kit's cannot believe what's before him: Smurfs. Lots of Smurfs. The little blue creatures are all over Michael's living room.

Kit looks around in silence before mustering out a hesitant, "OK." He then walks into the bedroom and says, "Oh my God, they're in here too."

Kit (played by Ben Aldridge) sees Michael's (played by Jim Parsons) Smurf collection for the first time. YouTube

Ausiello, whose life the movie is based off, tells TODAY.com that he's "slightly embarrassed" to say he really did have all those Smurfs at the time — and still does. In fact, his collection has only grown.

“Not only did I have a room full of Smurfs, but those were my Smurfs in the scene," Ausiello says. "That was my personal collection that was used in the movie, and it only was a fraction of the overall collection. My actual collection is probably six or seven times what you saw."

In the movie, Kit is shocked by his boyfriend's collection. "What is this, Michael?” he asks.

Michael replies with a story about how his mom used to go shopping every week. If he came along for errands, she would buy him a Smurf as a treat. After she died of cancer when he was a kid, Michael says he stared buying them for himself. It grew into a collection.

Kit can't argue with a reason like that. When he and Michael move in together, the Smurfs have their own bookcase in the living room.