Kristen Stewart morphs into Princess Diana in 1st trailer for new film ‘Spencer’

Fans of the late Princess Diana have waited for more than a year to see a trailer for the upcoming movie "Spencer" — and now it's here at last.

The movie, which stars Kristen Stewart as Diana, tells the story of her turbulent life over the Christmas holiday in 1991, when she makes the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles (played by Jack Farthing).

In the new trailer, released Thursday by Neon, Diana is seen looking tense at a dinner with the rest of the royal family. As a somber choral rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" plays, we watch her walk the grounds at the queen’s Sandringham Estate alone while trying to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Kristen Stewart looks and sounds like Princess Diana in the just-released trailer for the upcoming "Spencer." Neon / YouTube

Just as with early images from the film, Stewart practically channels Diana in the trailer, which comes just one day after the movie's haunting poster was unveiled.

The haunting poster for "Spencer" was released earlier this week. Neon

The "Twilight" franchise star, 31, wears an array of familiar-looking ensembles, reminding viewers that the People's Princess was known as much for her big heart as her keen fashion sense. Her body language morphs into Diana's — with plenty of head tilts and uneasy slouching.

Stewart wears an array of outfits in the trailer that fans of Diana may recognize. Neon / YouTube

The American-born Stewart also sounds just like Diana in the two words she finally utters at the trailer's climax. When a companion tells the princess, "They know everything," Diana replies, "They don't."

"Spencer" is directed by Pablo Larrain, who also helmed 2016's "Jackie," which starred Natalie Portman as former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

"Spencer" is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 5.