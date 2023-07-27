Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu might just be ready finally to beach off — but this time, in real life.

Liu appeared to respond to a viral clip of the pair interacting on the pink carpet at the "Barbie" premiere in Toronto last month, where Gosling seemingly shooed away Liu's arm as he held it around Gosling's waist.

After Gosling speaks to Liu on the carpet, Liu responds: "Oh, it's too tender? Fair enough."

Weeks after the Canadian premiere, a clip of the awkward interaction was posted online, leading some fans to suspect the rivalry between the two Kens — or Kenadians, as the Canadian actors have been dubbed — extends outside of Barbie Land.

But on July 27, Liu posted a smiling photo of himself and Gosling from the premiere on his Instagram story.

@simuliu via Instagram

"I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy," Liu wrote.

With the dust seemingly settled, and without even having to pull out their guitars to try to impress their favorite Barbies, Liu then referenced the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!" he said.

"Barbie" was one of the last films to have its stars, including Margot Robbie, Gosling and Liu, promote the film ahead of the strike.

Liu previously told TODAY.com about one of his favorite parts of marketing the movie before the strike began: pressing a button with several cast mates at the U.K. premiere that decked some of London's most iconic landmarks in pink lighting.

"It’s really fun when the entire promotion is around an entire color," Liu said.

"Our job is to get people into the movie theater so that they can experience it for themselves," Liu added. "Because once they do, then they’ll understand, but before that, it’s almost impossible to fully explain it."

The hot pink marketing plan behind "Barbie" seemed to pay off: Warner Bros. said in a statement to NBC News it estimated the film's domestic gross at $214 million as of July 26.