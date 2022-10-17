Shania Twain pays tribute to Angela Lansbury in new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ role

Shania Twain has been added to the growing list of musicians and actors appearing in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beauty: A 30th Celebration” live-action special.

On Oct. 17, the network confirmed the news in a press release and revealed that Martin Short and David Alan Grier have been cast in the upcoming production as well.

The announcement said Twain will be taking on the role of lovable mother of the teacups Mrs. Potts.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer celebrated her role on Instagram and also praised Angela Lansbury, who voiced the sweet teapot in the 1991 animated “Beauty and the Beast” film.

Along with a photo of her sipping out of a teacup while wearing a hot pink suit, Twain wrote, “I am unbelievably honoured... and excited... and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character — Mrs. Potts.”

She added, “And of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice.”

The special, which airs on ABC on Thursday, Dec. 15, will be a “two-hour reimagining” of the fairytale, according to the press release.

Short will play candelabra Lumière while Grier will take on the role of pendulum clock Cogsworth. The press release also announced that Rizwan Manji has been cast as Gaston’s goofy sidekick, LeFou, Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s concerned father Maurice and newcomer Leo Abelo Perry will portray Mrs. Potts’ son, the adorable teacup named Chip.

ABC previously shared that Grammy-winner H.E.R. will be showing off her acting skills and leading the production as Belle. Josh Groban will be transforming into the Beast and Tony and Grammy-nominated star Joshua Henry will deliver his interpretation of brash villain Gaston.

Throughout the night, Rita Moreno will be narrating Belle and the Beast’s love story.

The special will be taped in front of a live audience and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

“Beauty and the Beauty: A 30th Celebration” marks 30 years since the Disney movie became the first animated flick to receive a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

Although “Beauty and the Beast” lost to “The Silence of the Lambs,” the film’s theme song—which Lansbury sings as a montage as Belle and the Beast fall in love—won best original song at the Oscars in 1992. In honor of the classic Disney film's 25th anniversary in 2016, Lansbury performed the ballad at Lincoln Center during a special screening for fans.

Before she sang, Lansbury told reporters on the red carpet, “Among the movies I will be remembered for, I’d say this is No. 1 or 2.”

On Oct. 11, Lansbury, who conquered television, film and Broadway, died at the age of 96. Some of her other iconic roles include the widowed mystery novelist and amateur sleuth J.B. Fletcher in CBS’ “Murder, She Wrote” and Sibyl Vane in “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” which earned her a second Academy Award nomination.

Her final onscreen performance will be in Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The murder mystery will be released on Nov. 23.