Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort re-create ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift on Italian vacation

Shailene Woodley and her "Fault in Our Stars" co-star Ansel Elgort look like they're having a great time together in Italy.

On Instagram, Elgort, 28, shared some photos of himself, Woodley and others enjoying their time abroad.

"It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg," he wrote in the post's caption.

Elgort posted several snaps from the vacation, including one photo of him holding Woodley close at a dinner table.

He also shared a photo of Woodley dressed casually and sitting at an outdoor table while her wine glass was filled.

The post also included a racy snap of the “West Side Story” wearing nothing but a necklace and pink boots while standing atop a car and holding a strategically posed towel.

Shailene Woodley on her Italian vacation with Ansel Elgort. ansel via Instagram

In a separate post, Elgort shared an impressive photo of himself and Woodley recreating the iconic lift from 1987's "Dirty Dancing" — and in the snap, they nailed it!

"Clean dancing w Shai," Elgort wrote in the caption, along with a series of emojis including the Italian flag. In the photo, Woodley wears a dark T-shirt and blue jeans, while Elgort stands below her in patterned shorts and a yellow shirt.

Elgort and Woodley first starred together as siblings in the “Divergent” movies. After that, they played cancer patients who fell in love in 2014's "The Fault in Our Stars."

In a June 2014 interview with People, Woodley praised Elgort as "the most creative person."

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in The Fault in Our Stars, 2014. Alamy

“Every single day [Ansel] looks at the world with a new set of eyes. He is the most creative person I’ve ever met,” she said. “This dude is a producer. He paints miniatures and wins contests painting miniatures, which is insane. He’s a ballet dancer. He is literally the most creative person."