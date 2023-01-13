Selma Blair reflects on iconic ‘Cruel Intentions’ kiss with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar created one of the most enduring moments in '90s pop culture history when they shared a kiss in the 1999 film "Cruel Intentions."

Looking back at that moment during a Jan. 10 video interview with SELF, Blair said that her mom was initially critical of her kissing scene — specifically, her kissing strategy.

“She was like, ‘Honestly, Selma, did you have to give so much tongue?’” the “Far More” actor recalled. “And I was a little concerned that I was a little slug-like in Sarah’s mouth. I didn’t know that kiss would be so iconic.”

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in "Cruel Intentions." Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Since Blair now gets a lot of "praise" for her kiss with Gellar, she said "it's OK" that her mom wasn't among its supporters. "A little mother backlash ... keeps me grounded," she said.

As for her friendship with Gellar, Blair said that she's very lucky to have the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum as her friend, especially since Gellar has supported Blair since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

In 2019, Gellar wrote a loving message about her friend, in which she said that she's "proud" of Blair for sharing her diagnosis with the world, and for facing it with "dignity and grace."

"I think I knew from the first moment I met Sarah Michelle Gellar that we would be friends forever," Blair told SELF. "And she's made sure that's happened. If you have Sarah Michelle Gellar as your best friend you really don't need many other friends. She has shown up and been there and helped me and organize from the beginning.

"She's really given me some tools to know how to help people," Blair continued. "Sarah Michelle Gellar is truly a slayer. She's amazing."

But even before they met on "Cruel Intentions," Blair knew that her path could potentially cross with Gellar if she worked hard enough at acting.

The "Hellboy" alum remembered being mesmerized when she watched Gellar play the role of Kendall Hart on "All My Children."

"I think I told someone even before I was an actress, it was like wishful thinking, like, I'm going to go to New York and I'm going to try and get on 'All My Children' or be friends with Kendall," she said.

Lo and behold, she actually met Gellar in real life (and did way more than that).

"I had no idea that my first big movie would be kissing Sarah Michelle Gellar," she said. "Every scene would be with her. I mean, it's amazing! It's amazing! Thank you, universe. I love her more than ever. I'm the luckiest girl."