See Evan Rachel Wood strike a pose as Madonna in 'Weird Al' biopic

Evan Rachel Wood is looking fabulous!

On Wednesday, it was announced that Wood will be portraying Madonna in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s upcoming biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." The film will stream on The Roku Channel.

To celebrate the announcement, the channel shared a photo of Wood dressed as the pop icon.

"First look 🌟 Evan Rachel Wood is joining Daniel Radcliffe in #WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story as the one and only Madonna!" the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

Wood also shared the same photo on her Instagram account and talked about her experience playing the “Vogue” singer alongside Daniel Radcliffe, who will play Yankovic.

“The secret’s out!” Wood wrote. “I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel‘s WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe."

One of Yankovic’s most popular songs is his 1985 parody to Madonna’s tune “Like a Virgin,” which he titled “Like a Surgeon.” In the photo, Wood looks just like the music star, right down to the teased hair and oversized accessories.

Yankovic liked the look so much that he posted five flame emojis in the comments section.

According to a statement from The Roku Channel, Yankovic’s biopic will tell the story of how he became the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. In addition to "Like a Surgeon," Yankovic is known for songs including "Eat It," "White & Nerdy" and "Smells Like Nirvana."

In the statement, Yankovic said he was looking forward to have Radcliffe play him in the biopic.

"I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film," he said. "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Related: