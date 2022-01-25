See the cute moment Chris Martin helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson with Zoom

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had the most adorable interaction on Zoom.

While getting ready to talk about her new movie, "Cha Cha Real Smooth," during a virtual Q&A for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Dakota enlisted the help of her beau to get into the video chat when she was met with a few problems.

The whole thing started when Sundance programmer Charlie Sextro tried introducing Johnson as one of the speakers. But instead of her signing on to say hello like director Cooper Raiff and co-star Vanessa Burghardt did, she was met with a brief silence when she tried to get her camera up and running.

After a short pause, Johnson appeared on-screen alongside Martin, who appeared to be helping her with her computer. As soon as they noticed that she was successfully in the chat, Martin gave the peace sign and walked out the room as Johnson couldn't help but laugh at the whole debacle.

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman have been dating since 2017 and in a December 2021 interview with Elle U.K., she opened up about what it's been like to date Martin.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said at the time. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Chris Martin (L) helps girlfriend Dakota Johnson with Zoom when she failed to get into a video chat for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Getty Images

Johnson and Martin are quite the couple. In March 2020, their friend Olivia Wilde shared a hilarious video that Johnson took of her and her beau doing a handwashing tutorial.

As Johnson stood in front of a sink and talked about the beauty of washing one's hands, Martin jokingly stood behind her and acted like his arms were hers as he proceeded to lather his skin with soap and wash it off in the sink.

At first, it wasn’t clear what fans were seeing because it was obvious that Johnson wasn't washing her own hands since they kept flapping all over the place in an unruly manner. It wasn't until fans noticed that the tattoos on the hairy hands were Martin's that they could pinpoint it back to the singer.

"Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION," Wilde jokingly captioned the clip.