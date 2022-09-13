IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sarah Jessica Parker on playing Carrie Bradshaw and Sarah Sanderson back-to-back

Shifting from "...And Just Like That" to "Hocus Pocus 2" took a bit of magic.

Disney releases first ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ teaser trailer: Get a first look!

/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Sarah Jessica Parker is one busy actor. And while she has the talent to seamlessly shift between divergent roles, sometimes the process can take a little ... well, "Hocus Pocus."

As Parker, 57, tells Entertainment Weekly, her recent switch from a New York City trendsetter (Carrie Bradshaw in HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot "...And Just Like That") to a 300-year-old witch (Sarah Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2") required compartmentalization. And a refresher course.

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That and Hocus Pocus
Sarah Jessica Parker in "...And Just Like That" (l.) and "Hocus Pocus."Craig Blankenhorn / HBO; Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

"I was shooting '...And Just Like That,' finished, got in a van, drove to Providence, Rhode Island (for 'Hocus Pocus'), and started work the next day," Parker said in the interview. "I couldn’t look at a script beforehand because I couldn’t start learning lines for Sarah while playing Carrie."

No pressure, right? Fortunately, as she notes, "Hocus Pocus 2" executive producer Adam Shankman came to the rescue. He secured a copy of the original tale about the witchy Sanderson sisters, which came out in 1993. "I watched the whole thing," Parker said.

But the real surprise is that this was only the second time she'd ever watched "Hocus Pocus."

"I've only seen the first movie once in my life," Parker revealed.

Hocus Pocus cast
The Sanderson sisters in "Hocus Pocus": Kathy Najimy (l.), Bette Midler (c.) and Parker.AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

She said watching the helped her get in character, but so did having her fellow "sisters" Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy shooting scenes with her. The trio all returned for the sequel.

"I wasn't supposed to start shooting (the day after re-watching the movie), but there was a big weather issue so we changed the schedule, and I was on camera the next day," said Parker. "Of course, you’re not alone; you’re working with two other gifted comedians who are also recalling, remembering, and figuring out: Who are we? What do we do? How do we work together? That came back strangely quick."

Sarah Jessica Parker at Met Gala
Parker at the 2022 Met Gala in May in New York City.Gotham / Getty Images

The new film kicks off with a theme similar to the original one: The Sandersons, who were believed to have been executed during the Salem Witch Trials, are awakened. This time it's three young women who mistakenly disturb their slumber, and it's those women who then have to prevent the "child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world," per IMDB.

The new film's first trailer released in June, and featured Midler's Winifred crowing, "Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we’re back!"

Back, and witchier than ever. "Hocus Pocus 2" will officially release on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.