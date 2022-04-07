Sandra Bullock is not very congenial when talking about the possibility of another sequel to one of her most popular movies.

The Oscar-winning actor has shot down any chance of a third “Miss Congeniality” when she was asked by Metro U.K. if we’d ever see it.

“God, no. No, no,” she said while promoting her new movie, “The Lost City.”

Bullock said the sequel, “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous,” was a mistake, although she enjoyed working with Regina King.

Sandra Bullock, right, had fans cheering and laughing for her portrayal of Gracie Hart in "Miss Congeniality." Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Two shouldn’t have been done, but I’m glad that it did because it was with Regina, who just I freaking adore,” she said.

And while Bullock doesn’t think too highly of “Miss Congeniality 2,” she does have an idea for revisiting her character as a youngster.

“That one should have remained a one-off. But, unless, they make a prequel with a young Gracie Hart, (with) a little mustache and monobrow. I think Gracie Hart is in her 10, 11-year-old life, still acting very much the same as Gracie Hart as an adult would be cute,” she said.

Bullock says fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting to see her in another 'Miss Congeniality" movie. Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Miss Congeniality” came out in 2000 and grossed nearly $107 million in the United States and more than $212 million worldwide. Bullock notched a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical. “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous,” which was released in 2005, got a frosty reception from critics while earning $48 million in U.S. theaters and more than $100 million globally.

Bullock has a decorated resume, but she’s not adverse to calling out some of her less-than-well-received efforts.

Last month, she was quick to point out one of her most high profile bombs when asked by Too Fab if there’s a movie she’s embarrassed that she made.

“I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called ‘Speed 2.’ (I’ve) been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island,” she said.