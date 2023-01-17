They like her. They really, really like her.

Sally Field will be honored with the life achievement award at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, TODAY exclusively announced on Jan. 17.

The award is given to an actor who embodies the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” the guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said in a statement.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.

Sally Field in "The Flying Nun" in 1968. Alamy

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects," she added.

“That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos — just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Field, 76, has had a career that is equal parts prolific and critically acclaimed, starring in sitcoms “Gidget” and “Flying Nun” in the 1960s before establishing herself as a bona fide big screen star. She has won a pair of best actress Oscars, for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart,” while also earning a best supporting actress nomination for “Lincoln.”

Field won her second Academy Award for "Norma Rae," in which she played the title character, a factory worker fighting for worker rights. Alamy

In addition, she has starred in films including “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Absence of Malice,” “Punchline,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Hooper,” “Murphy’s Romance,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Forrest Gump” and both of the “Amazing Spider-Man” movies.

Field never left TV behind, either. She won an Emmy in 1977 for outstanding lead actress in a drama or comedy special for her role as the title character in the miniseries “Sybil.” She also won an Emmy in 2001 for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for “ER” and would be nominated for the part again two years later.

She won another Emmy in 2007 for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for “Brothers & Sisters,” for which she would be nominated two other times. She also was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or special in 1995 for “A Woman of Independent Means," and outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie in 2000 for "A Cooler Climate."

Field portrayed Tom Hanks' dedicated mother in "Forrest Gump." Alamy

In recent years, she appeared on the small screen in “Dispatches from Elsewhere” and “Winning Time.”

Field is next expected to appear in “80 for Brady,” a movie about a group of women determined to see Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl. The comedy opens Feb. 3.

The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix’s YouTube channel.