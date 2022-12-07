Ryan Reynolds is a family man, first and foremost. The “Spirited” star took home the people’s icon trophy at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, accepting the award with a sweet speech about his family.

He thanked all the people who’ve helped him along the way before quickly turning his attention to those closest to him.

“I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family,” he said as the audience applauded.

He then thanked his three brothers, his mom and his late father, pointing out how he would’ve been overjoyed to see his own legacy grow.

“Boy, if he could see all the things that have been going on, he wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff. He’d be most blown away by his three little granddaughters,” he said.

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are the parents of three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. They are expecting their fourth child.

After also thanking his work family during his speech, Reynolds made sure to shine a light on his wife.

“I got to thank my family family: Blake and my three daughters. It’s going to be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here, I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while,” he joked.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Reynolds, who has poked fun at how tiring having three kids is, then turned serious.

“But, Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” he said. “I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Time will tell if Reynolds and Lively have another girl, since they don’t plan to know in advance.

“I don’t know. We never find out til (the baby is born),” he told TODAY last month.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” he added.