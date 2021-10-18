Ryan Reynolds says he’s taking ‘a little sabbatical’ from making movies

Ryan Reynolds is taking "a little sabbatical" from acting after wrapping up his latest movie.

The "Deadpool" star shared a series of photos with the cast and crew of "Spirited" on Instagram Sunday, writing that he will be enjoying some time off from making movies for a little while.

"That’s a wrap for me on Spirited," he wrote. "Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.

"Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

"Spirited" is a retelling of the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" starring Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer that will be released by Apple TV+.

"You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer," Spencer commented on Reynolds' post. "I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime."

Reynolds, 44, has appeared in nearly 60 movies in his 28-year film career, so he has certainly earned a break. His latest movie to be released, "Free Guy," came out in August, and he also stars in the upcoming Netflix heist movie "Red Notice" alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot.

His wife, actor Blake Lively, kept up their playful trolling when she compared her husband's sabbatical to the announcement by actor Michael Caine, 88, that his latest movie, "Best Sellers," would be the last part of his legendary career. Caine later tweeted that he hasn't retired.

"Michael Caine did it first," Lively joked in the comments.