Ryan Reynolds was almost at a loss for words when a kid asked him about a scene where he kisses co-star Zoe Saldana in "The Adam Project."

The whole thing went down during a Q&A that Reynolds had on Wednesday for the film.

When one of the moderators asked if anyone had a question, the microphone was passed to a boy wearing a Santa jacket.

"This is for Ryan," the young fan asked. "In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?"

"Whoa!" Reynolds said with a smile as the audience laughed.

"This is the best Q&A ever!" Jennifer Garner, who also stars in "The Adam Project," said.

"This is the greatest Q&A ever," Reynolds agreed, as Garner joked that the young fan was really Reynolds' wife Blake Lively throwing her voice to ask the awkward question.

In the end, Reynolds said that the kiss was "kind of real."

"But how do I answer this? Is this being broadcast everywhere, too?" he asked, before shrugging his shoulders and adapting a silly voice. "I didn't mean it!"

As the audience laughed, Reynolds said that the inquisitive boy reminded him of his three young daughters.

"This is the thing. I don't know how to explain this to my own kids," Reynolds said. "But they watch this and they're like, 'Daddy, what are you doing?' Like it's exactly the tactic I would use on them: Not anger, but just disappointment."

As he regained his composure, Reynolds joked that the kid should probably leave the audience.

"Yeah, great question though. The exit's that way," he said, to more laughs from the crowd.

The Adam Project stars Zoe Saldana as Laura and Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam. Doane Gregory / Netflix

In "The Adam Project," Reynolds plays the titular Adam, who is determined to save the life of Laura, the woman he loves, played by Saldana. Adam travels back in time and enlists the help of his 12-year-old self, played by Walker Scobell, to save both Laura and the world.

During a recent appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Reynolds told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that working on "The Adam Project" reminded him of how different his personality was when he was a child.

"I was a much more introverted kid when I was little," he shared.

In the same interview, Reynolds noted that his three daughters also love 'The Adam Project."

"My kids saw 'The Adam Project' and absolutely flipped. I think, 'The Adam Project,' and 'House of Gucci' are their two favorite movies this year," he said.

"I can't prove that they've seen 'House of Gucci,'" Reynolds joked. "But they've been speaking in heavy Italian accents around the house for the last couple of weeks."

Related: