Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics

Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy."

The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.

Ryan Gosling was seen sporting long locks and bushy facial hair on the set of his new movie "The Fall Guy" in Sydney, Australia. Media-Mode / Splash News

In the pics, Gosling, 41, is seen sporting long locks and a bushy beard and mustache as he shoots an action scene on the roof of a multistory parking garage. While little is known about the movie's plot, "The Fall Guy," which will be directed by David Leitch, also stars British actor Emily Blunt and is scheduled for a 2024 release date.

Gosling’s hirsute look is a stark departure from photos shot earlier this year on the set of the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Gosling was snapped while filming an action scene on the roof of a multistory parking garage. Media-Mode / Splash News

In those pics, Gosling, who plays Barbie's boyfriend, Ken, was seen sporting a more coiffed bleached-blond hairstyle as well as bright neon clothes that matched those of his co-star Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie.

In July, Gosling opened up during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” about the hilarious reason he decided to accept the role of Ken.

And it all had to do — at least it appears so — with a Ken doll owned by Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, whom he shares with longtime love Eva Mendes.

After receiving the offer to play Ken from director Greta Gerwig, Gosling stepped outside his home to find a peculiar sight.

“I walk out in the backyard, and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy?” Gosling asked. “Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon.”

Gosling even brought along a photo of the Ken doll in question for Fallon's audience to see. “I texted (the picture) to Greta, and I said, ‘I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told,’” said the actor.