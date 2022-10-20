IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A wearable blanket, ‘Chill Pills’ and more comfy and cozy picks for fall

Ryan Gosling rocks long hair and a beard while filming new movie — see the pics

The actor is filming “The Fall Guy,” based on the 1980s TV series, in Australia.

See the 1st pic of Ryan Gosling as tan, toned 'Ken' for ‘Barbie’ flick

00:52
By Gina Vivinetto

Ryan Gosling is showing off a scruffy new look on the set of his upcoming movie "The Fall Guy."

The Canadian actor was snapped by photographers on location in Sydney, Australia, while filming the movie, which, according to Deadline, is based on the classic action-adventure TV show from the 1980s.

Ryan Gosling Filming On The First Day Of Production For His New Movie "The Fall Guy" In Sydney, Australia
Ryan Gosling was seen sporting long locks and bushy facial hair on the set of his new movie "The Fall Guy" in Sydney, Australia. Media-Mode / Splash News

In the pics, Gosling, 41, is seen sporting long locks and a bushy beard and mustache as he shoots an action scene on the roof of a multistory parking garage. While little is known about the movie's plot, "The Fall Guy," which will be directed by David Leitch, also stars British actor Emily Blunt and is scheduled for a 2024 release date.

Gosling’s hirsute look is a stark departure from photos shot earlier this year on the set of the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Ryan Gosling Filming On The First Day Of Production For His New Movie "The Fall Guy" In Sydney, Australia
Gosling was snapped while filming an action scene on the roof of a multistory parking garage. Media-Mode / Splash News

In those pics, Gosling, who plays Barbie's boyfriend, Ken, was seen sporting a more coiffed bleached-blond hairstyle as well as bright neon clothes that matched those of his co-star Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie.

In July, Gosling opened up during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” about the hilarious reason he decided to accept the role of Ken.

And it all had to do — at least it appears so — with a Ken doll owned by Gosling's daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, whom he shares with longtime love Eva Mendes.

After receiving the offer to play Ken from director Greta Gerwig, Gosling stepped outside his home to find a peculiar sight.

“I walk out in the backyard, and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy?” Gosling asked. “Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon.”

Gosling even brought along a photo of the Ken doll in question for Fallon's audience to see. “I texted (the picture) to Greta, and I said, ‘I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told,’” said the actor.

See first look at Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’ for new movie

April 27, 202200:44
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 