Ryan Gosling calls his sister the ‘original Barbie’ in interview on the pink carpet

It's Ken's world, and we're just living in it.

Just kidding.

In true "Barbie" fashion, Ryan Gosling brought his sister Mandi Gosling to the Canadian — sorry, "Kenadian" — press day in Toronto for the upcoming film and let her shine in the spotlight. (As a Ken should.)

"She’s my original Barbie," he told "ET Canada" on the pink carpet June 28.

Ryan Gosling and sister Mandi Gosling at the "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Mathew Tsang / Getty Images

After Mandi Gosling shared that she actually never owned a Barbie doll as a child, her brother interjected: “She was too busy being Barbie… Oh, she was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school.”

“She had more meetings than classes. It was Barbie land. When I got to set I was like, ‘This is just like my house,’” he joked.

Mandi Gosling also shared her reaction to finding out her brother was offered the role of Ken.

"It felt like such a no brainer to me," she said. "No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!"

Ryan Gosling has previously admitted he wasn't quite sure of his own ability to play the iconic role in the beginning.

"I know, you may not have," his sister told him Wednesday. "So you had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there."

The "La La Land" star responded: "Wow. That’s beautiful, thanks."

Further down the pink carpet, another journalist asked how the rest of us can find our own "Kenergy."

"It's there the whole time," he said with a smile. "You've got it so strong, I can feel it right now. Look no further — you are Kenough."

"OK, we're done," the reporter said with a laugh.

The incident, quickly becoming a meme on social media, didn't stop him from spewing more Ken gospel.

"It's like Wi-Fi. It's there, but do you know how it's really there? I don't," he said. "I mean, could you explain Wi-Fi?"

The reporter indicated he could explain Wi-Fi, sending the siblings into laughter.

"OK, well maybe you can help me get to the heart of Kenergy!" Ryan Gosling said.

The reporter replied: "It's all around you."

"Right. And it might be affecting the bees somehow? We're not sure," Ryan Gosling said, unable to contain his laughter.

"Barbie" premieres on July 21, starring Ryan Gosling alongside Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and more.