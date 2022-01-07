Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in new biopic

A biopic of iconic actress Audrey Hepburn starring Rooney Mara is in the works at Apple, Variety has confirmed.

Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagninowill helm the project, with Mara producing and “The Giver” co-writer Michael Mitnick penning the script.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Charade” and “Sabrina.” During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated humanitarian, working with UNICEF to help children in Africa, South America and Asia and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992.

Belgian-born actress Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) in a black sleeveless dress, circa 1955. Archive Photos / Getty Images

Mara has been nominated for an Academy Award twice, for her work in 2011’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and 2015’s “Carol.” She most recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe. Mara’s upcoming projects include Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” a drama centering on eight Mennonite women, which also stars Frances McDormand, Ben Whishaw, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.

Guadagnino recently wrapped production on his upcoming romantic horror film “Bones and All,” starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. The Italian filmmaker also co-created, co-wrote and directed the 2021 HBO miniseries “We Are Who We Are.” In addition to “The Giver,” Mitnick is known for his writing work on “The Current War,” “The Staggering Girl” and the HBO series “Vinyl.”

Puck was the first to report the news of the film.

