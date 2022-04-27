The cast and creator of ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ are ready to reunite

25 years after “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” opened in theaters, the comedy starring Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino remains just as relevant as ever.

The film’s main protagonists weren’t at the top of the high school food chain, but they also weren’t quite on the bottom. Romy and Michele were situated somewhere on the outskirts of the popularity hierarchy, and this is what has connected the film to legions of fans over the last two and a half decades — that "je ne sais quoi" of adolescence that almost everyone who has experienced their share of teen angst can relate to.

The film’s origin story begins with the 1987 play “Ladies Room,” which starred a young Kudrow as Michele. Written by Robin Schiff, Romy White and Michele Weinberger were originally written as supporting characters who hung out in the women's bathroom of a bar.

“This was a long time ago. I felt like we hadn’t heard how women talk when men aren’t around, so I wanted to capture that,” Schiff told TODAY about the premise of the play. “Romy and Michele were filler characters who appeared between the scenes with the main characters. I wanted there to be two girls who go to the bar just looking for guys. In the play, they were pretty disgusting. Pretty different than how they wound up being in the movie.”

25 years after “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” opened in theaters, the comedy starring Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino is still just as timeless as ever. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

After reading the play, Disney executives centered in on the duo, envisioning Romy and Michele as a female version of Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar from “Wayne’s World.”

Upgraded to being the movie's leading ladies, Romy and Michele became 28-year-olds best friends who haven't accomplished much in the decade since graduating high school in their new iteration. Facing their 10-year reunion, Romy and Michele come up with a lie to impress their classmates.

Schiff believes two things over everything else got the film made: Kudrow’s celebrity stemming from “Friends,” which started in 1994, and film studios finally beginning to understand the power of women audiences, thanks to the success of cultural juggernauts like “Clueless” and “Titanic,” fueled in part by teenage girls buying tickets.

“Those films had a huge young female audience that would go to the movies again and again. I think that it was a little window where execs cared about the female audience,” Schiff explained. “Usually, studios don’t give a s--- about the female audience, but for that little window, at that particular time, they did.”

Kudrow had a few seasons of “Friends” under her belt when she was approached to do the film, while Sorvino had just appeared in the 1995 Woody Allen film “Mighty Aphrodite,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination (and later a win) for best supporting actress.

The Harvard graduate loved the idea of playing Romy, but her team tried to prevent her from taking the part, thinking it was a "low-brow" follow-up for an Oscar-nominated performance.

"I remember my agents being very cautious about it because they felt it was kind of low-brow comedy. They were like, 'You have an Oscar nomination, we should be really precious about your decisions,'" Sorvino told TODAY.

She didn’t listen.