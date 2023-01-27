Rob Gronkowski reacts to the erotica book about him in ‘80 for Brady’

Rob Gronkowski remembers the romance novel that was written about him quite well.

During a Friday, Jan. 27, appearance on TODAY, Gronkowski talked about his new movie, “80 for Brady,” which briefly mentions the 2014 novel “A Gronking to Remember: Book One in the Rob Gronkowski Erotica Series."

The e-book is about a woman who couldn’t help but long for Gronkowski after she saw him play football on television.

In the "80 for Brady" trailer that was released in November, Jane Fonda's character admits that she writes "Gronk erotica."

The fictional "Gronk erotica" book in the upcoming film "80 for Brady." Paramount Pictures

But instead of showing the actual book that came out almost 10 years ago, the trailer showed a fictional book based off the original novel called "Between A Gronk and a Hard Place."

"They wrote their own book just for the movie," Gronkowski told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Jan. 27 episode of TODAY.

"It was impressive," he continued. "And I was reading a couple of pages. It was outrageous."

In "80 for Brady," Fonda stars as Trish, an 80-year-old woman who embarks on a wild trip with her three best friends to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

In the trailer, she has a hot-and-steamy moment with Gronkowski when she's seen meeting the former NFL star in a locker room and says "So big!" while they're in close proximity.

"Thank you," he responds with a smile.

Although Trish appears to be starstruck by Gronkowski in the film, Fonda admitted that it was actually Tom Brady who had her weak in the knees when she met him on set.

“He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true. He was also sweet and polite,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 7. “My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck.”

"80 for Brady" will hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 3.