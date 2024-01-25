Dalton is back to his fighting ways — and this time he’s causing havoc in a new location.

The first trailer for “Road House,” a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze-starring action film, was released on Jan. 25, showing a buff and built Jake Gyllenhaal in the leading role.

Prior to the first look being released, the actor and Prime Video teased his beat-up and bloody character with the movie's poster.

The film appears to have some similarities with the Swayze, mainly Dalton being a fighting machine working at a roadhouse.

The 1989 movie centered on James Dalton, a professional "cooler," or bouncer, at a bar in a small town in Missouri. The new iteration appears to up the ante and bring in more action. In the original, Swayze took on the leading role as Dalton. The actor died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

Read on to learn more about the 2024 "Road House" version.

What is the new 'Road House' movie about?

Described as an “adrenaline-fueled reimagining" of the "cult classic,” “Road House” follows ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) after he takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. However, once he’s there, he discovers that this paradise is not all it seems.

The film, directed by Doug Liman, promises brutal bloodshed, explosions, boat chases and “some playful surprises along the way.”

Back in March of 2023, Gyllenhaal was seen filming scenes for the movie during a UFC 285 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas.

What does the first 'Road House' trailer show?

Released on Jan. 25, the first trailer for “Road House” introduces viewers to Dalton, the former UFC fighter who has a tendency to get in brawls with multiple men.

After being spotted fighting a group of tough guys by a bar owner, she asks him if he wants a job at her roadhouse, “which has been attracting the wrong clientele.”

Accepting the offer, Dalton begins to also attract the attention of a new crew up to no good.

"People seem a little aggressive around here," Dalton says in the preview, as brawls, booze and blood ensue.

Who is in the cast of the new 'Road House'?

Gyllenhaal leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida and Lukas Gage.

It also features Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus and UFC fighter Conor McGregor in his first-ever film role.

When will 'Road House' be released?

"Road House" will stream globally on Prime Video starting Thursday, March 21.