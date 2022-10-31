You need to see the stars of ‘Riverdale’ as the ‘Hocus Pocus’ witches for Halloween

The cast of “Riverdale” teamed up to create some spellbinding Halloween costumes.

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

“It’s just a little HOCUS POCUS,” Reinhardt captioned a photo of the trio she shared on Instagram Oct. 30.

Reinhardt took on the part of Sarah (play in the movie by Sarah Jessica Parker), while Mendes was Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Petsch as Winifred (Bette Midler).

“SISTAAAAAS,” Petsch wrote alongside the photo that she also posted.

All three actors also posted photos of themselves alone in character.

“‘Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!’ ~Sarah Sanderson,” Reinhardt captioned a carousel of photos, referencing a line the character said in the original movie.

“little miss mary sanderson,” Mendes wrote.

“this time if we see a teenager, we kill it,” Petsch captioned a pair of photos of her in character.

A TikTok video captures Reinhardt, Mendes and Petsch in character while singing and dancing along to “I Put a Spell On You” from “Hocus Pocus.”

“Happy Halloween, witches,” the video is captioned.

Petsch also posted a TikTok video of her in character, mouthing the words of Winifred.

“Oh, look, another glorious morning,” she lip synched while opening a door. “Makes me sick.”