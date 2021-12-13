Reese Witherspoon shares then and now pics from ‘Sing’ premieres

Reese Witherspoon’s kids are growing up!

The actor brought her entire family to the premiere of her upcoming film, “Sing 2,” on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

She later posted a throwback to her Instagram of her brood at the original film’s premiere.

“Five years later…. we’re back at the @singmovie premiere!!” she captioned her post.

Witherspoon reprises her voice role as Rosita in the sequel film, which premiered at the historic Greek Theater, an outdoor amphitheater in Griffith Park.

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, plus son Tennessee James, 9, with husband Jim Toth.

Matthew McConaughey, who portrays the talking koala Buster Moon, also made an appearance with his wife, Camila Alves.

Co-stars Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Garth Jennings and Chelsea Peretti also walked the red carpet on Sunday night.

“Sing 2” comes out Dec. 22.

