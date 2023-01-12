Watch Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher catch feelings in 'Your Place or Mine' trailer

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as longtime best friends with a romantic history in their new Netflix movie, "Your Place or Mine."

On Jan. 12, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming rom-com. Witherspoon plays Debbie, a single mom who loves to keep up a routine lifestyle with her son in Los Angeles. Meanwhile Peter, played by Kutcher, is quite the opposite — living a life of constant change in New York City.

After the two realize that Debbie needs a change of scenery, they decide to switch lives and stay at each other’s places for a week.

The nearly 3-minute trailer starts out with them reflecting on the first time they met — a steamy night they had with one another 20 years earlier. After that initial spark, they ultimately decided they would be better off as friends, but the two stayed in contact as pals as their lives took them in different directions, which brings them to the present.

Debbie realizes she needs to take a break from her "practical" life when Peter tells her that she should stay at his place in Los Angeles while he looks after her son, Jack, in New York City for a week.

Although the kind gesture appears to start as a favor to a friend, as they take on new adventures in the other's city, one thing becomes clear — they may be much more than friends.

Reese Witherspoon as Debbie and Ashton Kutcher as Peter in "Your Place Or Mine." Netflix

In a December interview with People, Witherspoon said that she wanted to star in "Your Place Or Mine" after she read the script from director Aline Brosh McKenna.

“Aline’s writing is so buoyant, hysterically funny and easy to relate to,” she said. “When I read the part of Debbie, I immediately felt like she was an old friend I had known forever. Feeling vulnerable about getting older, wanting to reach for her dreams but always playing it safe so she doesn’t get hurt.”

Witherspoon added that the movie feels like a “love letter to single moms everywhere.”

“Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” she said.