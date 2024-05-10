Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The cast and crew behind Prime Video's "Red, White & Royal Blue" are looking to make more history.

The 2023 film, adapted from Casey McQuiston's romance novel of the same name, is getting the sequel treatment, Prime Video announced May 9.

"It's official, a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works," official social media accounts for Prime Video posted Thursday, accompanied by a graphic that reads, "Fancy another slice?"

"Red, White & Royal Blue" follows a fictional love affair between the first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a prince of England, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). At the start of the story, their initial animosity turns into a fake friendship to minimize the scandal of "cakegate," in which a brawl between the two political figureheads at royal nuptials ended with both on the floor covered in a wedding cake.

Gradually, the forced proximity sparks true affection between Zakhar Perez and Galitzine's characters. The novel and film end with the couple publicly celebrating their relationship after Alex's mom gets re-elected to the U.S. presidency.

So far, there are no details on what might be next for Alex and Henry, though Prime Video confirmed that stars Galitzine and Zakhar Perez will return for the sequel film.

Director Matthew López first announced the sequel at a fan event and film screening Thursday while participating on a panel with Zakhar Perez, Galitzine, McQuiston and more.

"Matthew and I are writing it together," McQuiston added, as fans screamed in the background.

The rest of the cast, including Uma Thurman, Rachel Hilson and Sarah Shahi, also reunited on the red carpet for the event.

López called the reunion "beautiful" in an Instagram post.

"It was exciting to share the film on a big screen for its fans and to announce alongside @casey.mcquiston our plans to make a sequel. The love for our film was palpable in the room. And our love for each other was evident in our smiles," López wrote in the caption.