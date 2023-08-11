What happens when the president of the United States' son clashes with a British prince? Apparently, sparks fly.

"Red, White & Royal Blue," a rated-R rom-com by director Matthew López based on author Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel of the same name, follows the emerging romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry of England. The two begin their story as rivals, are quickly forced feign a friendly truce to avoid a diplomatic crisis, and then they blossom into ... well, something more.

The film, starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, certainly takes viewers along for that journey. Readers of the book its based on know the story does include intimate scenes, some of which make it to the movie too — and may explain its R rating.

Here's everything you need to know about the "Red, White & Royal Blue's" rating and how to watch the movie.

Why is "Red, White & Royal Blue" rated R?

The film is rated R, according to IMDb, due to some sexual content, partial nudity and language — meaning if viewers under age 17 were to see it in theaters, they must be accompanied by a guardian.

In an interview with People, López said he didn't expect the film's sex scenes to necessitate an R rating.

"I think I was a little surprised at the R rating just because, while I never was encouraged to limit what we were showing or limit what I was depicting, the scene is what I intended to show," he said. "It plays exactly how I wanted it to play. But I do question whether or not if it had been a man and a woman, if we’d still gotten an R rating."

López also stressed that the film did not show gratuitous violence.

"I also generally question the MPA’s preference for violence over sexuality, it seems," he said. "I think if there had been a scene of violence between them, I could have kept a PG-13 rating, but because they’re having sex and they’re two men, we got an R."

While filming "Red, White & Royal Blue," López told People he aimed for a PG-13 rating, but also ensured that the story was told authentically.

"I wanted to make sure the film was going to be as accessible to as many people as possible," he said. "I didn’t want to limit who the audience would be, but I also didn’t want to limit my ability to tell the story in the way that I wanted to tell it."

How to watch "Red, White & Royal Blue"

The movie "Red, White & Royal Blue," which officially premiered in London on July 22, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 11.