‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Veteran actor Ray Liotta, best known for his role in the Martin Scorsese mob film, “Goodfellas,” has died, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed Thursday in a phone call with NBC News.

He was 67.

Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta in a scene from "Goodfellas." Everett Collection

Liotta passed away while in the Dominican Republic, Allen said.

The actor was shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters" on the island and died in his sleep. Liotta's publicist said there was nothing suspicious about his death, and no foul play is suspected. His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him while he was filming.

Ray Liotta in "Field of Dreams." Everett Collection

Liotta first garnered acclaim in the 1986 movie "Something Wild," earning a Golden Globe nomination. He also played "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," which was nominated for three Academy Awards. He followed that up with his signature role as gangster Henry Hill in 1990's "Goodfellas," which garnered six Oscar nods.

Known for his steely-eyed intensity, Liotta, who starred in films grossing more than $1.2 billion, also appeared in “Wild Hogs,” “Hannibal,” “Heartbreakers,” “Cop Land,” "Blow," "Muppets from Space," "Muppets Most Wanted" and “Bee Movie.” More recently, he starred in “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Marriage Story,” and had several other projects in the works.

While known primarily as a movie star, Liotta also had a successful TV résumé, appearing on the CBS drama “Smith” and Amazon Prime Video series “Hanna.” He also won an Emmy Award in 2005 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for “ER” and did guest spots on “Young Sheldon,” "SpongeBob SquarePants," “Just Shoot Me,” “The League” and “St. Elsewhere.”

Lorraine Bracco, one of Liotta's co-stars in "Goodfellas," reacted to the news of his death Thursday on Twitter.

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray," Bracco tweeted along with a photo of the two of them..

"I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta"

