Get a first look of Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Quinta Brunson is channeling her inner Oprah.

Earlier today, we got a first look at the "Abbott Elementary" star's transformation into Oprah Winfrey for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," an upcoming biopic about the life of prolific parody singer-songwriter Weird Al Yankovic.

"Let's get #weird" Brunson, 32, posted on a re-tweet from Film Updates, which shared a picture of her, in Oprah costume, standing next to Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic.

"Weird" is set to premiere on the Roku Channel in the fall. It's the channel's first original biopic, and is being co-written and produced by Yankovic himself, alongside director and co-writer Eric Appel.

Roku's press releases have deemed the series "the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time."

As the press release suggests, Yankovic's history is impressive. The singer, 62, has released over 14 albums of legendary parodies and original music, earning him five Grammys and six platinum records in the U.S. His 2014 album, "Mandatory Fun" was his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and hit the top of the charts in its debut week.

Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary." Scott Everett White / ABC

Meanwhile, Brunson is starting to amass her own prizes and milestones. Earlier this month she earned her three Emmy nominations for "Abbott Elementary," the hit series she created and stars in on ABC.

And we already love her as Oprah. In the still released from the movie she nails Winfrey's big smile and feathered hair.

Brunson as Oprah Winfrey (.l), and Winfrey herself. The Roku Channel, Getty Images

Radcliffe's transformation into the curly-haired, accordion-playing singer is equally impressive, with his bare chest, gold-rimmed glasses and tumbling locks.

Along with Radcliffe and Brunson, the cast of "Weird" includes Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna; Rainn Wilson as radio legend Dr. Demento; and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Mary and Nick Yankovic, Al's parents.

Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in "Weird." The Roku Channel

The trailer for the film sees Radcliffe-as-Weird Al playing the accordion and performing "Like a Surgeon," a remake of Madonna's "Like a Virgin," with glee.

“I am so excited to for you to see the insane, wonderful film that we have made,” Radcliffe said of the movie in Roku's NewFronts presentation, per the Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you, Roku, for letting us make such an insane, weird film. Getting to do this was genuinely one of the most fun things I’ve ever gotten to do in my life, so [I hope] it is as much fun to watch as it was to make."

