3 generations of Presleys attend Graceland premiere of ‘Elvis’

The Presleys were in the building!

Three generations of Elvis Presley’s relatives attended a special screening of “Elvis,” the upcoming biopic about the singer’s rise to fame, at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley attended a special screening of "Elvis" at Graceland in Memphis. Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock

The King’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, attended the screening along with her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, 33.

“We’re so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers,” Keough wrote on Instagram, praising the “wonderful work” of the film’s stars, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tom Hanks.

Riley Keough posed with Austin Butler, who plays her late grandfather in the film. Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock

She also thanked director Baz Luhrmann for “bringing the film to Graceland.”

“It’s been such a special weekend, I couldn’t think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America,” she wrote.

The biopic, which will be released widely on June 24, has already earned a seal of approval from the Presley family.

Priscilla, who was married to the singer from 1967 to 1973, praised Butler’s portrayal of her ex-husband recently on Instagram, sharing that the film received a 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

“There was not an empty seat in the large theatre including the balcony. From my understanding, It was the longest ovation ever received for a film,” she shared. “Actor Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis was mesmerizing.”

Lisa Marie also gushed about the film on Instagram last month, calling it “absolutely exquisite.”

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” she wrote. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Three generations of Presleys, including Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters, Harper and Finley, attended the Graceland screening. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock / Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

She added that she was “moved to tears” to see Keough, her oldest daughter, and her 13-year-old twins, Harper and Filey, connect with the film, saying they were all “visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.”

Lisa Marie also shared her sadness that her late son, Benjamin, who died in 2020, “isn’t here to see it.”

“He would have absolutely loved it as well,” she said.

She finished her emotional post by thanking director Baz Luhrmann for “setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”