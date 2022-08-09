Why ‘Lord of the Rings’ filmmaker wanted to use hypnotherapy to forget the movies

With its lush landscapes, epic battles and a story fantasy-lit fans already loved, Peter Jackson’s spectacular “Lord of the Rings” movies were considered required viewing in the early aughts, and acclaimed to this day.

But there’s one person who missed out on the full impact of that must-see cinema experience — the Oscar-winning director himself.

Peter Jackson says wishes he could forget his masterwork. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

“When we did ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies, I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see (them) as a coming-out-of-the-blue film,” the 60-year-old filmmaker recently told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "By the time they were screening, I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not be able to see them like everyone else."

Jackson then explained that missing out on such a major part of pop culture left him looking for a creative solution at the time, one that would allow him watch the movies with fresh eyes and without all the pesky production spoilers from his past.

Gollum, voiced by Andy Serkis in 2002's "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers." Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

"I actually did seriously consider going to some hypnotherapy guy to hypnotize me to make me forget about the films and the work I had done over the last six or seven years, so I could sit and enjoy them," he confessed.

Though he said he “didn’t follow through” on the idea, he did go as far as to contact celebrity mentalist Derren Brown about the possibility.

“He thought he could do it,” Jackson added.

Of course, when it comes to the next iteration of “The Lord of the Rings,” he won’t have any issue diving right in alongside all the other first-time viewers.

That's because Jackson isn't working on Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which will take fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's tales back to Middle Earth for a prequel set when the precious rings of power were first formed.

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video September 2.