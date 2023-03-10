IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Activewear, bedding, beauty and more — starting at $28

Watch Paul Mescal surprise 13-year-old 'Aftersun' co-star with a video from Olivia Rodrigo

For her birthday, Frankie Corio got a memorable gift from her on-screen dad.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal discuss on-screen chemistry in series ‘Normal People’

27:25
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

First-time acting nominee Paul Mescal may not win the Academy Award for best actor, but he’d definitely be the shoe-in if there were an Oscar for best co-star.

All-around fun guy Mescal (and, please, pronounce his name correctly) surprised Frankie Corio, his 13-year-old co-star in “Aftersun,” with a personalized birthday video message from singer Olivia Rodrigo while they were shooting the movie in Turkey. Corio’s mother, Leona Corio, posted a video of the moment Twitter on March 9.

Corio’s face beams as she realized the “Déjà Vu” singer is on Mescal’s phone speaking to her.

“Hey, Frankie. It’s Olivia,” she said. “I heard it’s your birthday.”

At 17, Rodrigo had her own astronomical ascent with her album "Driver's License," which went on to sweep the Grammys.

“I hope you have the best day ever,” she continued. “I hope you eat lots of cake and open lots of presents, and I hope I get to meet you real soon.”

Mescal appeared to make an Olivia Rodrigo pun in the video, telling Corio, "Good for you," a possible nod to Rodrigo's "Good 4 U."

In the movie, which marks her first acting role, Corio plays Mescal’s daughter. Mescal earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as a father who takes his daughter on a Turkish holiday. “Aftersun” is partially inspired by writer-director Charlotte Wells’ life and a vacation she took with her father at a similar age as Frankie.

“She’s insane,” Mescal gushed about Corio when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" earlier this month. “She’s going take over the world.”

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
"Aftersun" co-stars Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal pose at a red carpet.Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Mescal also said his Oscar nomination provided some relief for his family during a stressful period. He learned he was nominated the same day his sister tweeted their mother began chemotherapy.

“There’s stuff going on at home that is difficult, and this has given my family a very welcome respite and something that I never thought that my job and something that I love very dearly could do,” he told the BBC in February. “And, yeah, we’re going to have a great time as a family."

Mescal will find out if he did indeed win the Oscar when the Academy Awards are held March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.