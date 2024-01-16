The cast of “The Color Purple” had a range of reactions to being pizza slices out of paper bags at the Critics Choice Awards.

Despite five nominations, "The Color Purple" didn't take home any trophies on Jan. 14, but cast members are still taking the internet by storm because of their spirited reactions to their dinner.

In a video posted to Instagram by @oprahdaily, the cast is seen being served personal pizzas out of paper bags, passed around by an attendant.

"Where are the lamb chops?" Fantasia Barrino mouthed after staring straight into the camera deadpan. She then burst into laughter.

Both Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson took the pizzas and were seen munching. Brooks even paired her pizza with a little dance.

Oprah Winfrey, however, declined a slice. Instead, she pointed at her face and said, "I'm not messing up these lips."

Instagram users were quick to poke fun at the situation. User @lawannarwilson wrote, "This is why your mother had you eat a little something before you went to an event!"

Another user, @nattieav, wrote "No, no, no - this is terrible. Did they get juice boxes too?"

The award show brought film and television stars together in a jam-packed award-show season as the Emmys were pushed back due to the writers and actors guild strikes last year.

While the film was up for some of the show's biggest awards, it was a shoutout for the box office hit. "The Color Purple" lost the best picture award to "Oppenheimer" and Danielle Brooks lost the best supporting actress award to Da’Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers."