One year after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, Alec Baldwin pays tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin is paying tribute to late "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of Hutchins' death.

The 64-year-old actor posted a photo of Hutchins looking into a film camera Oct. 21 on Instagram, writing, "One year ago today…"

Baldwin's post comes a little more than two weeks after Luke Nikas, an attorney Baldwin, announced on Oct. 5. that Baldwin and Hutchins' family had settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others involved in producing “Rust,” after Hutchins died in an incident on the movie's set in New Mexico last year.

Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 after Baldwin fired a prop gun that contained a live round while filming the movie. She was 42.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Nikas said in a statement. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Alec Baldwin paid tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, seen here in 2019, who died last year on the set of the movie "Rust." Jack Caswell / AP

The lawsuit, which was filed in February, accused Baldwin and others of reckless behavior and cost-cutting measures that Hutchins’ family said led to her death.

Rust Movie Productions said in a statement released by its lawyer, Melina Spadone that it was "pleased" that the "the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work."

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, called his late wife's death a "terrible accident" in his own statement following the announcement about the settlement with Baldwin and the film's producers.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins said. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Matthew Hutchins will act as an executive producer on “Rust” when the movie resumes filming in January 2023.

This month's civil settlement won’t impact the criminal investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death, which is still ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed.