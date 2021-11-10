Lucy, you may have some explaining to do ... to your fans.

In the first full trailer for "Being the Ricardos," the new Amazon film out Dec. 10, we finally get to hear and see Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball. And two minutes and seven seconds later, some viewers were not quite sure what they saw or heard.

The sneak peek shows what viewers may be able to expect from the film, which also stars Javier Bardem as Ball’s husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie focuses on the couple’s life during one week of shooting their classic sitcom.

There appears to be quite a lot of trouble in paradise for the iconic couple, from allegations of infidelity to accusations that the FBI may be investigating them.

The trailer also takes a leap into the drama that took place behind-the-scenes of "I Love Lucy," showing Kidman as a troubled Ball trying to navigate her challenged marriage and fading career.

Fans on social media seem to be divided about Kidman's portrayal of Ball.

"Legit emotional at the #BeingTheRicardos trailer," one person tweeted. "Looks like a fantastic picture. P.S. I’ve been a Lucille Ball superfan since I was seven and I can confirm that Nicole Kidman looks and sounds fantastic as does Javier Bardem and the entire cast Star-struck I’m gonna be a wreck Dec. 10."

One person wrote on Youtube, "People have to understand that this is a biography drama about Lucille Ball’s life. Nicole is going to play the real person, not Lucy the character. End."

"Smells like Oscars to me," added another on YouTube. "Nicole making history for the hundredth time and i’m so here for it."

But not everyone was singing praises.

"I think Nicole Kidman is a good actress, but so far, her Lucille Ball seems about as believable as her Gretchen Carlson," one person wrote, referring to Kidman in the film "Bombshell."

Another person wrote, "Idk how I feel about this Lucille Ball casting cuz she had an incredibly expressive face, and Nicole Kidman doesn’t really have that same facial range."

"I'm still on the fence," tweeted one fan. "It's definitely giving Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, as opposed to Nicole Kidman IS Lucille Ball. But I'ma still watch. It looks good."

One person who will definitely be watching is Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, who gave the project her blessing earlier this year.

“Here’s the deal. You should understand. We are not doing a remake of ‘I Love Lucy.’ No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things,” she said in January.

“It’s the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo. There will be humor in the film, but it is a story of the two of them and how they met and what went right with finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love affair.”