Nicole Kidman to remain face of AMC movie theaters: 'Heartbreak feels good in a place like this'

Nicole Kidman will continue to be the face of AMC Theatres for one more year, according to a report by Variety.

Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment chairman and CEO, announced the news on Thursday during an earnings call with investors.

The 55-year-old actor starred in a beloved commercial for the movie chain, urging viewers to return to the theater amid the pandemic.

In the minute-long ad that plays before films, a dreamy Kidman wanders around an empty theater, while a voiceover recites a dramatic monologue about the power of movie magic.

"We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care because we need that, all of us," she can be heard saying. "That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entertained but somehow reborn together. Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us and stories feel perfect and powerful because here, they are."

Since its debut in September 2021, the ad has been heavily parodied and memed, even inspiring numerous Change.org petitions.

“I can’t tell you why it worked or why it’s gone viral,” Kidman wrote to "GQ" in an email. ”But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting.”