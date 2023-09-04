Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spilling the tea about her husband, Nick Jonas' cameo in her new movie, "Love Again."

In the rom-com, Chopra Jonas plays an artist named Mira, who is looking for love two years after her boyfriend died in an accident.

In an attempt to put herself back out there, she goes on a date with a personal trainer, who is played by Jonas. While the date ends in disaster, Mira still decides to make out with him in a cab. However, she quickly regrets her decision as she soon learns that her date is only interested in sex.

After having enough of his inconsiderate attitude, Mira decides to cut their cab ride short by kicking him out of the car. Although it seems like she'll have a hard time finding the one, Mira ultimately ends up with Rob (Sam Heughan), the guy she's been mistakenly texting since her boyfriend died.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, in "Love Again." Sony Pictures Entertainment via YouTube

“I was very excited about the fact that Nick agreed to do this, because the scene was written as you saw it,” Chopra Jonas told Entertainment Weekly about her hubby's role in the film.

“They were going to cast a random actor who would’ve eventually had to lick my face during COVID, which meant that he had to quarantine for 14 days and sit in a hotel room just waiting to lick my face," she continued. "It was just awful.”

When Heughan heard about Chopra Jonas' dilemma, she remembered him telling her that maybe a stranger shouldn't be the best fit for the role.

“I think you could fill a hotel — many hotels! — with people who were willing to do that," she recalled him saying. "But maybe you don’t want to audition them all.”

Since Jonas was already in London helping his wife get settled in, director Jim Strouse thought it would be a great idea if Jonas took on the role of the personal trainer himself.

"He was like, ‘Do you think Nick would consider this?’ And I was like, ‘Yes. Yes, please!’” Chopra Jonas recalled. “So Nick took one for the team and was extremely gracious and lovely. He turned out to be so funny. It was so hard for me to act like I was embarrassed or mad at him, because I just couldn’t stop laughing.”

The two even did some improv while filming those scenes.

“There was one time where Nick said something or did something, and we were inside the taxi, and the crew outside laughed out loud that we had to do another take,” she recalled. “It was really funny.”

“He’s so good in the movie, honestly,” Heughan added.

When asked whether or not she would like to work with Jonas again in the future, Chopra Jonas said that they're always "working on multiple things together. But I don’t know, we’ve not taken on anything as actors yet, but we are working in various capacities together.”