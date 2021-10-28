A new full-length trailer for "House of Gucci" was released Thursday — and it packs so much drama and suspense, it's practically a movie in itself.

The two-and-a-half minute clip follows as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, falls for Maurizio Gucci — the grandson of Italian fashion legend Guccio Gucci — played Adam Driver, only to later orchestrate his 1998 murder.

The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of the collapse of the Gucci family dynasty. The fast-paced trailer, set to the Eurythmics' spooky 1983 hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," shows the Gucci family enjoying the high life their fortune afforded them. But trouble is clearly brewing.

Amid scenes of Patrizia and Maurizio skiing, driving in sports cars and hanging out at Studio 54, we see them bickering over the fashion brand — and the family name.

"I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I'm fair," Patrizia ominously tells someone in a thick Italian accent. We later see her asking her potential hitmen, "Who does what?"

The movie's star-studded cast also features Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto, who is unrecognizable as Maurizio's cousin Paolo Gucci.

Gaga got fans excited about the new trailer on Thursday by tweeting a photo of her dressed as her scheming character. "Patrizia always gets what she wants," she captioned the shot.

Movie lovers responded enthusiastically to the trailer with many on Twitter singling out Gaga's performance. "House of Gucci" marks the musician's first film role since her Oscar-nominated debut in 2018's "A Star is Born."

Marc Malkin, an entertainment writer for Variety, tweeted an image of Gaga as Patrizia clapping in the trailer. "This Thanksgiving, I will start clapping when walking around our apartment," he wrote.

In a follow up tweet, Malkin joked, "After watching that trailer, I’m taking the day off. I’m calling in dead."

"Her acting is so stellar and evolved in #HouseOfGucci. she transformed absolutely into patrizia reggia," someone else agreed.

Meanwhile, another Gaga fan summed up the trailer with just one word: "CHILLS."

"House of Gucci" hits theaters on Thanksgiving.