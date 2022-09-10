New ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer shows the origin story of the Sanderson Sisters

Disney has released the official trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2,” in which the Sanderson sisters will once again put a spell on you. The new trailer debuted at the D23 Expo with an introduction from Disney Chairman Alan Bergman.

“It is a film that exists thanks to the overwhelming love all of you have here for the Sanderson sisters,” Bergman shared before re-introducing the crowd to a cute produced video hello from the sisters themselves.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones are reprising their roles from the original 1993 film. Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo and Whitney Peak also star in the sequel, along with “Drag Race” queens Ginger Minj, Kahmora Hall and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté.

Waddingham’s role was revealed to be the witch who gives young Midler the book of magic, thus revealing a 370 year secret as to how the Sanderson sisters became magical.

Najimy, Parker and Midler in the original "Hocus Pocus," filmed in 1993. Alamy Stock

The original “Hocus Pocus” follows the Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy) — who are awakened from their 300-year slumber after young Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, which revives the sisters during a full moon on All Hallows’ Eve. Max, his little sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his new crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw) must then prevent the Sanderson sisters from becoming immortal before sunrise.

In the sequel, the black flame candle is lit again by three young girls, which inadvertently resurrects the wicked sisters and brings them to present-day Salem. The three girls have to face off against the child-hungry Sanderson sisters in order to stop them from wreaking havoc on the world.

Kenny Ortega directed the original, while Anne Fletcher is the director of the sequel. The film is written by Jen D’Angelo, and David Kirschner, Adam Shankman and Ralph Winter executive produce. Steven Haft serves as co-producer of “Hocus Pocus 2,” while Lynn Harris produces and Bonnie Hlinomaz serves as associate producer.

The “Hocus Pocus” sequel premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on Sept. 30.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.