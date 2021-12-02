Netflix's 1st gay holiday rom-com 'Single All The Way' is not just for the LGBTQ community

Get ready to cry tears of joy this holiday season because Netflix just released its first gay holiday rom-com, "Single All the Way"!

The film, which stars Michael Urie as Peter and Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy, shows how stressful it can be when you're looking for love in all the wrong places. But even though this movie is about a queer man trying to find his soulmate, Urie says that it can be relatable for anyone who finds themselves alone during the holidays.

Single All The Way (L-R). Michael Urie as Peter, Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy, Philemon Chambers as Nick, in Single All The Way. Cr. Philippe Bosse/Netflix © 2021 Philippe Bosse / Netflix

"The only difference between this movie and all other Christmas rom-coms is the fact that the protagonist is queer," he told TODAY at the New York City premiere of "Single All the Way."

"And I'm really proud of that fact," he continued. "I think that it holds up. It is super queer and is super Christmassy."

In the film, Urie’s character, Peter, dreams of owning his own plant shop one day, but he grows tired of living in Los Angeles when all of his relationships don’t work out. As the holiday season steadily approaches, he asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend when they visit Peter’s hometown for Christmas. But the more time they spend around Peter’s family, the more they realize that they might just be a match.

Tony-winning director Michael Mayer said he wanted the film to be this way for a reason. He aimed to show the world that there are different types of stories in the LGBTQIA+ community and not all of them involve homophobia, and Urie agreed.

“There is no coming-out storyline,” the "Younger" star said. “There’s not any kind of trauma that is permeating throughout the movie. It is a movie about joy, career joy, and about a family that loves their son so much. They don’t want to see him single and they’ll go to extremes to get him coupled.”

Mayer added to TODAY, "That's very important for our community to see something where there's no shame, there's no fear of reproach, and there's no sense of, 'oh, what will my family say or do?' They're all in. They love him for who he is and he's gay, and that's just a fact. I think that's really important."

Netflix's "Single All the Way" premieres on the streaming platform on Dec. 2.