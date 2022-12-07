"The Holiday," Nancy Meyers' 2006 movie, earned its place in the holiday romance pantheon. Speaking to TODAY's Savannah Sellers, Meyers reflected on the holiday film, which has since become a cult classic.

The film stars actors Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black. Winslet and Diaz play two women: Both unlucky in love and living across the pond form one another.

Eager to escape their respective heartaches, the two strangers agree to swap homes with wounded Iris (Winslet) fleeing her cozy English country cottage for movie trailer producer Amanda’s (Diaz) airy apartment in sunny Los Angeles and vice versa.

But if you're longing for more in Iris and Amanda's lives, Meyers has bittersweet news: There will be no sequel.

“I’ve been asked to make a sequel a couple of times, you know, and I think about it, and I just think it’s good the way it is,” Meyers said on TODAY. “I don’t know how I won’t disappoint.”

This isn't the first time Meyers addressed the sequel that will never be. Recently, on Dec. 6, Meyers took to Instagram to rebut rumors of a follow-up to the 2006 classic.

“So many DM’s about this — sorry, but it’s not true,” Meyers captioned a post on Instagram featuring a screen grab from a Daily Mail article with a headline about the movie’s stars, Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, signing on for the sequel.

Fans of the original film were quick to fill the post’s comments section with a mix of tears, disappointment and a bit of relief that the classic would stand alone.

“Bittersweet!!! Its (sic) such a classic it doesn't need it, but i would absolutely love to see where all of them are in life!!!” one user commented on the post.

“Cannot top perfection. I’m relieved, to be honest. In my mind Iris is roodle deedle doo’ing in blockbuster with a big dollop,” another replied, referring to a moment in the film which sees Winslet improvise a song duet with her co-star Jack Black.

Even the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences replied with a string of crying emojis.

Despite its status as a yuletide favorite in our modern era, Meyers explained the early aughts film turned over not-so-cheery box office results it first debuted.

“The movie didn’t open in a big, splashy way. I got to say, I was a little disappointed,” Meyers explained of the film, which had an $85 million budget but raked in a mere $63.2 million at the U.S. box office at the time of its release.

Ultimately though, as years passed, the movie found a larger audience.

“The trajectory of the holiday was every year it became more popular,” Meyers noted in her interview with TODAY before going on to say that while nearly nine years have passed since she’d last watched it, "The Holiday" still warms a place in her heart.

“My biggest takeaway was how much I love the actors, to be honest, and how personal some of it was,” she said. “It was kind of what I was going through with my own Private Jasper. And so it was great to have Kate Winslet be my voice in some of those scenes.”

It’s been nearly 16 years since the movie hit theaters, but its spirit and aesthetic have cemented themselves in the holiday canon, as well as the off-season.

Last December, an American woman by the name of Grace Gagnon and a British woman named Flo Patterson went viral on TikTok after documenting their real-life home swap for the holidays.

“It definitely feels like a bit of a dream right now,” Gagnon told TODAY in an interview at the time. “I only posted the video three weeks ago, and suddenly I’m planning a trip to Europe last-minute, and now to be here, it’s nuts.”

More recently, this past summer, an aesthetic inspired, in part, by Nancy Meyers films called the "coastal grandmother" look went viral on TikTok.

The term, which was first coined by TikTok user @lexnicoleta, drew from the white wardrobes and laid-back beach lives of the protagonists in beloved Meyers films like “Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated.”

Sellers shared that Meyers, after the interview, shared a tidbit about her movies’ distinct style didn’t make it on air. Meyers wears the same ring every day, originally for Diane Keaton in “Something’s Gotta Give.” When Winslet hear that, she wanted one too — so Iris wears the same ring in “The Holiday.”

According to Meyers, the staying power of “The Holiday” is intention: She crafted them to be "timeless."

“I try in my movies to keep them timeless in a way,” she explained. “Like I dress people in a way that will work in 20 years or 30 years. And I don’t try to do a lot of references or a very the way people speak of the moment.”

As for where the film’s four characters might end up (certainly not with a sequel), Meyers explained, “When it ends, it ends for me. But to make you happy. I think they’re all together.”