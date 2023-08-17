Where is the cast of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' now?

Over 20 years after "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" came out, the Portokalos family is back for a third time. Since then, the cast has changed and hasn't at all ... just like family.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" first came out in 2002, introducing the world to Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos, who also wrote the movie) and her overbearing but loving Greek family. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” remains the highest-grossing romantic comedy in North America. The second sequel, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” came out in 2016.

The family poses with pursed lips for a selfie in a clip from the trailer for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.' Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Set to be released in September, the third installment follows the family's journey back to their ancestral island in Greece, which was Gus Portokalos' final wish before he died. Michael Constantine, who played Toula's father Gus, died in 2021 at 94.

Here’s a peek at how the cast has aged over the past 20 years.

Nia Vardalos as Toula Portokalos

Nia Vardalos as Toula Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and 2023. Everett Collection, Focus Features

Nina Vardalos, 60, who stars as Toula Portokalos, also wrote the script for the iconic picture. The Academy Award-nominated actor and writer made her directorial debut with "I Hate Valentine's Day" in 2009, and then went onto star in "My Life in Ruins." She also wrote and starred in the theater adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's "Tiny Beautiful Things."

In 2011, she and Tom Hanks joined forces to write the romantic comedy, "Larry Crowne," which stars Hanks and Julia Roberts.

John Corbett as Ian Miller

John Corbett as Ian Miller in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and 2023. Everett Collection, Getty Images

Aside from starring as Ian Miller in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" franchise, John Corbett, 62, is also known for playing one of Carrie Bradshaw's most famous love interests in "Sex and the City," Aidan Shaw — who recently made a return to the series in "And Just Like That..."

The Emmy Award-nominated actor has also appeared in "Northern Exposure," "Parenthood" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and in 2023. Everett Collection / Focus Features

Lainie Kazan has a repertoire both on the screen and on the stage, nominated for an Emmy Award for "St. Elsewhere" and for a Golden Globe award for "My Favorite Year." She later starred in the musical adaptation of the music, garnering her a Tony Award nomination.

The 83-year-old actor also appeared in "The Nanny" and "Veronica's Closet."

She told Reader's Digest that filming the sequel was "even more enjoyable" than the first movie. "I ... kept in touch with all the cast members; we had dinners, lunches, and spoke over email and text. We remained friends over these past 14 years. And I think that our close relationship comes across on film," she said.

Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula

Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and in 2023. Everett Collection, Focus Features

By the time she starred as fan favorite Aunt Voula, Andrea Martin, 76, was a Tony-winning stage actor with a long IMdB page — her voice pops up in "Anastasia" and "The Rugrats Movie."

Since then, you may have seen her in comedic roles on “Great News,” “Difficult People” and, most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki

Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and in 2023. Everett Collection, Focus Features

Gia Carides, 59, plays Cousin Nikki in the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" franchise, but has also appeared in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." The Australian-American actor can be seen in works like "Primary Colors" and "Year One."

She also appeared in Baz Luhrmann's early movie "Strictly Ballroom,"

Joey Fatone as Angelo

Joey Fatone as Angelo in My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002 and in 2023. Everett Collection, Focus Features

Joey Fatone, who will be reprising his role as Angelo in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," is beset known for as a member of boy band NSYNC.

The 46-year-old has gone on to become a popular television personality, coming in second place in the 2007 season of "Dancing With the Stars." He also hosted "The Singing Bee," "Family Feud" and several shows on Food Network.