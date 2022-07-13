The Munsters are back — in color! — in trailer for Rob Zombie remake

A full trailer has been released for Rob Zombie’s highly anticipated film, “The Munsters.” Renowned for his horror films, “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Reject,” Zombie turns to family-friendly fun with the beloved TV clan.

Based on the ‘60s black-and-white sitcom of the same name, Zombie’s version is in full color. The film, which stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, follows the family of benign monsters who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs. Butch Patrick and Pat Priest, who appeared in the original “The Munsters” television series, are also part of the cast.

Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, also appears in the film. Peterson plays Barbara Carr, a real estate agent. “Here I am playing this character that’s so different from what I normally do. I’m playing a super straight character,” Peterson revealed in a Variety interview.

Zombie, who also wrote the script, has been teasing images from set for months. Production shot on location in Budapest, Hungary, and the entire Mockingbird Lane neighborhood was constructed from scratch by production designer Juci Szurdi.

The film’s costumes are designed by Tóth András Dániel and Godena-Juhász Attila. Zombie had given fans a taste of Daniel’s and Attila’s designs when he shared sketches of what Lily and Herman Munster wear to bed. The detailed look included a description of Herman’s nightgown, complete with skull buttons, while spiderweb embroidery finishes Lily’s floor-length robe. Zombie wrote, “What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers.”

The film will be released this fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that develops and produces films for worldwide distribution across all non-theatrical platforms.