MoviePass is coming back, just in time for fall

MoviePass, the cinema subscription service that flamed out after a brief but spectacular run of new users in 2018, is coming back.

On its website, MoviePass now indicates a “beta” launch is coming “on or around” Labor Day weekend. The launch will feature three pricing tiers that will “generally” be at $10, $20, $30, with each level getting a certain number of credits toward movies every month.

As for participating cinema chains, the site says the new service “will feature all major theaters that accept major credit cards in the US.” A MoviePass spokesperson declined to comment aside from referring to a Business Insider story published Monday that says the service has partnerships with 25% of theaters in the U.S.

The service will be launched in waves depending on local interest and deals with exhibition partners, according to the MoviePass website.

In the meantime, a waitlist for people interested in signing up goes live Thursday, and it will be open for five days. Once the window closes, the service will be by invitation only; every person who signs up during the wait-list period will get 10 friend invitations.

MoviePass was created in 2011, but it was not until four years ago that it entered the mainstream consciousness when its offering of $6.95 a month for an almost-all-you-can-watch movie subscription brought as many as 3 million paying subscribers to its platform.