Moviegoers who lament the cost of seeing their favorite stars on the big screen are getting some relief.

The Cinema Foundation, an organization that bills itself as “dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry,” is offering discounted tickets on National Cinema Day, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, Sept. 3.

“The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of no more than $3,” the group said in a statement.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

National Cinema Day is slated for Saturday of Labor Day weekend, which has been a traditionally slow time for theaters, even before the pandemic. Fans can find participating theaters on the National Cinema Day website.

This promotion is the first of its kind in the United States, but organizers say it could become an annual event, reports the Associated Press.

National Cinema Day is the latest effort to get people into movie theaters. Last week, subscription service MoviePass, which had enjoyed a popular run prior to the pandemic for enabling fans to see as many movies as they want, announced it will return, with a trio of plans priced at $10, $20 and $30.