Jennifer Lopez shares first look at new Netflix thriller 'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez is looking tough in Netflix's new trailer for "The Mother."

In her latest flick, the 53-year-old will play an assassin coming out of hiding to protect her daughter who she left earlier in her life from assailants, according to the streaming service.

Netflix posted on Saturday, Sept. 24 to Twitter a first look at the movie in a 48-second long teaser with the caption, "There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love — and these assassins are about to learn that the hard way. Jennifer Lopez is The Mother."

The trailer starts with a wintery scene and Lopez doing pull ups in the woods. Several shots follow of the "Let's Get Loud" singer with guns and traveling through various terrains.

Though her daughter seems to be at some point caught by assailants, there's also a moment where Lopez is talking to her the dangers and troubles of their lives.

Jennifer Lopez (producer) as The Mother in The Mother." Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022 / Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022

Directed by Niki Caro, the thriller also stars Gael García Bernal, Lucy Paez and Joseph Fiennes, and is set to be released in May 2023.

Lopez on Saturday tweeted the trailer, as well, saying, "Can’t wait for the world to see THE MOTHER on @Netflix this May."

In the responses, movie-watchers and Lopez fans appeared excited for the film, with some sharing gifs of the performer.

"I’m getting ready for the movie premiere," @andrezaj_c wrote.

"If I ever need to be rescued, I want it to be Jen saving me. I’m ready," wrote @BensShirt.

"CANNOT WAIT! ActionLo is coming!!!!" @PanBit86 wrote.

"I can’t wait," wrote @jlogreeknews, adding crying and pleading face emojis.

The announcement is part of the Tudum Festival, which reveals inside looks and sneak peaks at Netflix's most popular shows and movies.

Fans also found out Saturday that Part 1 of Season Four of "You" will premiere Feb. 10, 2023, while Part 2 will air March 10, 2023. "The Crown" will return for Season Five on Nov. 6 and the final season of "Dead to Me" will launch on Nov. 17.