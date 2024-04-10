Margot Robbie is making a ‘Monopoly’ movie. What to know

Margot Robbie’s next project will have fans ready to take a walk on the Boardwalk.

Fresh off the massive global success of her “Barbie” movie, the actor is delving back into the world of plastic to produce “Monopoly,” a film based on the classic board game.

Hasbro, who owns the property building and rent collecting game, and Lionsgate said in a press release April 10 that Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, is bringing the game to the big screen.

“Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended,” LuckyChap said in a statement. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

LuckyChap, which Robbie runs with husband Tom Ackerley and fellow producer Josey McNamara, produced the Oscar-nominated flick “Barbie,” which brought in over $1 billion at the box office.

Although Lionsgate and Hasbro didn’t reveal any plot details about “Monopoly” or information about a possible release date, the team seems confident the project will be a hit.

“We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

In addition to "Barbie" and the upcoming Monopoly-inspired movie, Robbie and LuckyChap are also working on a film about the popular video game franchise “The Sims,” Variety reported in March.

Like Barbie, both “The Sims” and Monopoly have been around for decades. Monopoly has sold nearly half a billion copies around the world since it first arrived in 1935, according to the press release. It is currently available in over 100 countries and has launched multiple versions throughout the years.

While Robbie has been wearing her producer hat lately, working mostly behind the scenes, fans will still get to enjoy her impressive performances on screen.

Variety reported in February that Robbie’s first post-“Barbie” role will be alongside Colin Farrell in a movie called “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”