Millie Bobby Brown said she might have a hard time filming "Stranger Things" after playing Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2."

In the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Brown often breaks the fourth wall when addressing new developments in her case. Eleven, Brown's character in "Stranger Things," has no such knowing wink.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." Alex Bailey / Netflix

During a Q&A with the rest of the “Enola Holmes 2” cast at film's New York premiere, Brown compared filming the movie to “vlogging on YouTube all day long.”

"It's like, 'Come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case,' I mean, it's amazing," she said.

Brown said she got so used to breaking the fourth wall that she had a nightmare about returning to "Stranger Things," and doing the same thing.

"While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of 'Stranger Things,' and I couldn't stop looking at the camera," she said. "And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I'm so obsessed with it."

Millie Bobby Brown at the Netflix "Enola Holmes 2" Premiere on October 27, 2022 in NYC. Craig Barritt / Netflix

While speaking to TODAY on the red carpet, Brown spoke about the experience of Helena Bonham Carter playing her onscreen mom.

“To be able to have her alongside me, it’s a dream come true, and it fulfills all of my ‘Harry Potter’ goals ever,” Brown said of working with Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” movies.

In the first "Enola Holmes" movie, Eudoria (Carter) mysteriously abandons her daughter on her 16th birthday, prompting Enola to go out and find her.

Along the way, Enola remembers everything her mother had taught her over the years. Eudoria's advice helps Enola solve her first case — and outwit brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).

The "Godzilla vs. Kong" said during the Q&A that doing fighting scenes with Carter was "entertaining" because Carter apparently sounded "like a coffee machine" when she grunted.

"Just to be able to fight all day long, it's really exciting," Brown said.

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." Alex Bailey / Netflix

At the Q&A, Brown said she preferred filming the movie's fighting scenes over its dancing scenes.

In one scene, Enola attends a gala and dances with Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) in an attempt to get information about her case.

"It was really hard because you’re having a full conversation, trying to get information out of this man while dancing. It’s hard," she said. "And then being on beat, and then looking over at Louis and being jealous. Oh my goodness. There's so much to think about all at once."