Best actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reacts to 'Barbie' snubs

Michelle Yeoh joins many fans who can't believe that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were overlooked by the Oscars for their roles in "Barbie."

When the Oscar nominations list came out on Jan. 23, it was revealed that America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were the only two actors who were nominated for their performances in "Barbie."

Robbie, who played the titular role in the film based on the popular children's toy, was left out of the best actress category, and Gerwig was also overlooked for best director. (Robbie is a nominee as a producer for "Barbie" in the best picture category, while Gerwig is a contender for best adapted screenplay.)

Margot Robbie was one of the high-profile Oscar snubs after she did not receive an Oscar nomination for her performance in the "Barbie" movie. Everett Collection

On Jan. 24, Yeoh, who won the best actress Oscar last year, was asked on TODAY about Gerwig and Robbie being snubbed, and she said that in this life, "joy and disappointment, it seems to go hand in hand."

"For us, it's like, it's not enough nominations to go around," she told Hoda Kotb. "The only take is that it's so competitive out there and there's no guarantee because you're not the only voter. It's widespread.

"Thank God the movie got nominated for best picture," she said of "Barbie." "But, you do think, how do you get nominated for best picture but not best director and best actress? But it happens."

Yeoh noted that she's "sorry" that Gerwig and Robbie didn't get recognized the way many fans had hoped, especially since "Barbie" is "obviously one of the most successful and beloved movies" around.

In 2023, Yeoh made history at the Oscars when she became the first Asian woman to win in the best actress category at the Academy Awards.

Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for best actress last year for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

In her emotional speech, she told her fans to "never give up" on their dreams no matter how hard things can be.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof — dream big and dreams do come true,” Yeoh said. “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime.”

As Yeoh discussed Robbie and Gerwig on TODAY, Hoda pointed out that Yeoh's Oscar win came at the age of 60.

"I hope they don't have to wait that long," Yeoh laughed.