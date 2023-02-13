Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck return as Batman in ‘The Flash,’ and fans are getting chills

Super Bowl 2023 viewers got a first look at Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman in a trailer for the upcoming movie, "The Flash."

Keaton first starred as Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film of the same name, while Affleck first played Batman in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Now, they are making a comeback on the big screen to revisit their crime-fighting personas.

The trailer shows glimpses of the Flash (Ezra Miller) and his alter ego, Barry Allen, as the Flash travels back in time to try to prevent his mother’s murder, causing mayhem with two versions of himself and crossing paths with both Affleck’s and Keaton’s rendition of Batman.

Affleck is the first of the two to appear in the trailer, and his character warns the Flash about time travel.

“I could fix things,” Miller says in the trailer.

“You could also destroy everything,” Affleck responds.

Later on in the trailer, Keaton makes his grand entrance in his Batman attire, with Miller staring in complete shock.

"You're ... you are ...," Miller struggles to get out.

"Yeah," Keaton says. "I'm Batman."

Fans rejoiced in the comments of the trailer in being able to see two versions of Batman in one film.

"Both Affleck and Keaton appearing as Batman is the craziest thing I ever wanted from a multiverse movie and they totally delivered it...this trailer gives me chills," a viewer said.

"Chills seeing Keaton and Affleck both as Batman in one movie," one commenter wrote.

"My heart literally started pounding when I saw both Affleck and Keaton," another person wrote in the comments.

Many fans focused on Keaton's iconic return to his comic book role.

"I’ve always loved Keaton’s Batman as a kid," a viewer said. "To see him reprising his iconic role again after so long brings so much joy and happiness to me."

"When everyone is delighted and excited with the return of Michael Keaton as Batman," another viewer commented. "It only shows how iconic he is and how people loved and admired his character as Batman."

"Instant Goosebumps seeing Michael Keaton say his iconic dialogue," said one commenter.

Viewers also got a look at Michael Shannon returning to his role as General Zod, as well as newcomer Sasha Calle, who will play Supergirl in her debut feature film.

"The Flash" is set to hit theaters on June 16.