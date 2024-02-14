Michael Jackson’s nephew looks just like the King of Pop in first photo from biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is the spitting image of his late uncle.

On Feb. 13, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International shared a first-look photo of Jaafar Jackson dressed as the iconic singer in the upcoming biopic “Michael."

In the picture, Jaafar Jackson channeled his late uncle by rocking a white V-neck shirt, a pair of black pants and a ponytail, which was a signature style of the "Man in the Mirror" singer.

According to Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International, Jaafar Jackson was recreating one of Michael Jackson's performance looks from his legendary 1992-'93 "Dangerous" tour.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in "Michael." Kevin Mazur / Kevin Mazur/Lionsgate

Once the snap circulated online, fans were quick to react to how they felt about Jaafar Jackson being cast in the role.

"He look like MJ :)," one person commented on X.

Another said, "Woa I had to do a double take."

A third added, "Crazy how much they look alike."

A fourth joked, "Was he resurrected?"

The first-look photo was captured by photographer Kevin Mazur, who is one of the many photographers who documented Michael Jackson over the years.

"Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, ‘Wow, it is Michael.’ The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything — he’s Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn’t have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime — this is how it was," Mazur said in a press release.

Producer Graham King echoed the same sentiment. He said, “With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Read on to learn more about Michael Jackson's new biopic "Michael."

What is Michael Jackson's new biopic 'Michael' about?

"Michael" will tell the story of the late King of Pop.

"The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances," according to a statement from Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International. "As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

When is Michael Jackson's new biopic 'Michael' coming out?

"Michael" is set to be released in theaters worldwide on April 18, 2025. The film is currently in production.

Who is cast in the film?

Jafaar Jackson as Michael Jackson in "Michael" and Michael Jackson performing on stage. Lionsgate, Getty Images

A few actors have already been announced for "Michael."

Alongside Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo is set to play Michael Jackson's father, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long will take on the role of Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson.

Miles Teller is also set to star in the film and play the singer's manager John Branca.

“We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything — and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film," said "Michael" director Antoine Fuqua in a statement.

"Most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael," he continued. "It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”